Ex- President Jonathan, Clark To Lead Niger Delta Rally On Restructuring

Elder statesmen from the Niger Delta region led by former President Goodluck Jonathan will on Saturday, March 24, 2018, lead a massive rally to clamor for the restructuring of Nigeria as a federation. Other prominent leaders of the Niger Delta that will take part in the rally include Chief AK Horsfall, King Edmund Dakuru, and Chief Edwin Clark. The rally which was initiated by Edwin Clark led Pan Niger Delta Forum will take place at the Bayelsa state capital Yenagoa, according to a statement signed by the Publicity chairman of the rally Chief Thompson Okorotie.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 23, 2018

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Sahara Reporters Media

He said that all present and past Governors of the South-South region, serving and former minister and members of boards and parastatals will join the rally.

While urging Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Assembly, Middle Belt Forum, the clergy, traditional rulers, leaders and elders from across the nation, youth, women groups and the general public to also be part of the event, Okorotie said that governors, former president Jonathan, PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clark, and other prominent Nigerian leaders are expected to speak at the rally.

Okorotie also called on all Nigerians to join in the clamor for restructuring Nigeria now as tomorrow may be too late.

He added that the rally is intended to be used as a tool to clamor for restructuring as the 2019 general election is going to be a referendum on restructuring.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

