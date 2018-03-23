Recall Of Senator Dino Melaye From Senate Starts March 27- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a timetable for the recall of Dino Melaye, the lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Secretary of the commission, Augusta Ogakwu said in a statement on Friday that the process will begin on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, with notice of verification at the commission’s local government area office in Lokoja, Kogi state capital.

Dino Melaye

The statement partly reads, “Pursuant to the judgment of the court of appeal, Abuja division, delivered on 16 March 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission thereby issues these timetable and schedule of activities for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Kogi State.

“The process will begin on 27 March 2018, with the posting of the notice of verification at the commission's local government area LGA office in Lokoja, Kogi State and end with the declaration of the outcome of the verification on 29th April 2018.”