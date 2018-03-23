Trump Fires National Security Adviser, McMaster

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the sack of HR McMaster as his National Security Adviser, replacing him with Mr. John Bolton.Announcing the sack through his personal twitter handle @realDonaldTrump, Trump thanked McMaster for his service to the country and noted they would continue to be friends. He tweeted, “I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend.”

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 23, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the sack of HR McMaster as his National Security Adviser, replacing him with Mr. John Bolton.

Announcing the sack through his personal twitter handle @realDonaldTrump, Trump thanked McMaster for his service to the country and noted they would continue to be friends. 

He tweeted, “I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend.”



Trump added that Bolton would officially resume office as the NSA on 9th of April.

McMaster is the latest person to be axed by the President of the United States.

Trump had last week fired Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson and replaced him with former CIA Director,  Mike Pompeo.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 20, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America Killer, Victim In Virginia Terror Attack Identified
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
United States of America Four Injured, One Arrested As Blast Rocks New York Bus Terminal
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide Ben Carson And Marco Rubio Will Never Become The Republican Nominees In The 2016 Election By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Elections U.S. Elections Explained: Delegates And Super Tuesday
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism Two Nigerians Win Prestigious Journalism Fellowship In USA
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections Africa To Remain Afterthought In US Policy According To Democratic, Republican Party Platforms
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Buhari's Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Luxury Homes, N93m Printing Press And 25 Cars-Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Police IGP Halts Withdrawal Of Officers From VIPs, Politicians
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Cambridge Analytica: How Jonathan's Campaign Paid Firm £2m To Hack Into Buhari's Medical Records
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME John Yusuf To Refund N22.9b, Jailed 6 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Buhari’s Economic Blueprint Does Not Address Nigerians’ Needs — Bill Gates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Gov. El-Rufai Says Bill Gate’s Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News Deputy Senate Ekweremadu Sells Two US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Nigerian Gov't From Seizing Them
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News Fresh Trouble For NHIS Secretary As EFCC Demands Explanations On His Activities
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Has Enslaved Only Christian Among Kidnapped Girls Of Dapchi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad