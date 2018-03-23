Trump Fires National Security Adviser, McMaster

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the sack of HR McMaster as his National Security Adviser, replacing him with Mr. John Bolton.



Announcing the sack through his personal twitter handle @realDonaldTrump, Trump thanked McMaster for his service to the country and noted they would continue to be friends.



He tweeted, “I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend.”

Trump added that Bolton would officially resume office as the NSA on 9th of April.McMaster is the latest person to be axed by the President of the United States.

Trump had last week fired Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson and replaced him with former CIA Director, Mike Pompeo.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 20, 2017.