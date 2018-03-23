Why Nigerian Military Cannot Guarantee Security In North East - Spokesperson

Brigadier General John Agim, a spokesperson for Nigerian defense authorities explained in a television program on Friday that it will be impossible for the military to guarantee the security of every inch of the country’s territory in North East Nigeria.

Agim said on Sunrise, a breakfast program on Channels Television that the Nigerian military did not have the manpower capacity to deploy troops to secure all schools in North East because of the huge landmass and unpredictability of attacks by insurgents.

Agim stated, "The military doesn't have the labor to convey (troops) to every one of the schools. It isn't conceivable.

Defence Spokesperson, Brigadier General John Agim.

"It is extremely taxing. It isn't feasible," he said.

The Defense Spokesperson also spoke on the withdrawal of troops from Dapchi which some have blamed for the ease with which Boko Haram on the kidnaped of 110 schoolgirls from Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), in the town.

Agim said the military wasn't careless as critics are saying. Rather, he said the troops were redeployed for different assignments couple of weeks before Boko Haram militants invaded Dapchi to abduct the girls.

"They (the troops) were withdrawn from Dapchi for another task on January 10 and this assault occurred on February 19," he said.x