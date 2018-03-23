You Have No Right To Declare Anyone Wanted, Judge Tells EFCC

Justice Othman Musa of the High court of the Federal Capital Territory has ruled that a court order must be obtained before anyone can be declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.The judge declared this in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the Chief Executive Officer of AITEO Group, Benedict Peters against the anti graft agency.According to the court, only those who failed to honour EFCC invitation for questioning can be declared wanted and that can only be done after a valid court order  has been obtained.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 23, 2018

Justice Othman Musa of the High court of the Federal Capital Territory has ruled that a court order must be obtained before anyone can be declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The judge declared this in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the Chief Executive Officer of AITEO Group, Benedict Peters against the anti graft agency.

According to the court, only those who failed to honour EFCC invitation for questioning can be declared wanted and that can only be done after a valid court order  has been obtained.

EFCC Logo

The plaintiff, in the suit marked, FCT/HC/CV/23/2017, had faulted EFCC for declaring him wanted on its website without following the laid down process.

His lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) had argued in the suit that the publication by EFCC that his client was a wanted person was a desecration of his fundamental rights as it was done without a valid court order.

EFCC had declared Peters wanted over allegation that he played a role in the alleged bribing of officials of Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to influence the outcome of the 2015 general election. 

While faulting the action of EFCC, the judge ruled that, “The 1st respondent (EFCC) has the power to declare anyone wanted upon meeting all the conditions precedent. There cannot be a valid restraint of individual’s right to movement without the order of a court.”

Justice Musa added that declaring Peters wanted without a court order or charging him to court infringed on his fundamental rights.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Buhari's Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Luxury Homes, N93m Printing Press And 25 Cars-Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Deputy Senate Ekweremadu Sells Two US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Nigerian Gov't From Seizing Them
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News Fresh Trouble For NHIS Secretary As EFCC Demands Explanations On His Activities
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption N’Assembly Members ‘Harassing’ Us For Bribes To Pass Budgets — Heads, Federal Agencies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Top Civil Servant To Spend 6 years In Prison, Pay N23bn Fine Over Pension Theft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Gov. Okowa's Cousin, Delta SSG In N350m Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Boko Haram Returns Kidnapped School Girls In Dapchi, Five Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Buhari's Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu Owns 12 Luxury Homes, N93m Printing Press And 25 Cars-Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Police IGP Halts Withdrawal Of Officers From VIPs, Politicians
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Cambridge Analytica: How Jonathan's Campaign Paid Firm £2m To Hack Into Buhari's Medical Records
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME John Yusuf To Refund N22.9b, Jailed 6 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Buhari’s Economic Blueprint Does Not Address Nigerians’ Needs — Bill Gates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive UPDATED: Nigerian Govt Lied, 5 Million Euros, Boko Haram Fighters, Swapped For Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Gov. El-Rufai Says Bill Gate’s Opinion On Buhari’s Economic Policy Not Correct
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News Deputy Senate Ekweremadu Sells Two US Properties Below Market Value To Stop Nigerian Gov't From Seizing Them
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News Fresh Trouble For NHIS Secretary As EFCC Demands Explanations On His Activities
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency Ezekwesili, Others React To Release Of #Dapchi Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Has Enslaved Only Christian Among Kidnapped Girls Of Dapchi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad