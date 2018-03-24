Danjuma Asks Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Killers, Says ‘Armed Forces Not Neutral’

Danajuma said this on Saturday while speaking at the maiden convocation of Taraba State University. He said the army and other security agencies colluded with killers to attack Nigerians.

by Dyepkazah Shibayan, TheCable Mar 24, 2018

Theophilus Danjuma, a former minister of defence, has asked Nigerians to defend themselves against killers.

Danajuma said this on Saturday while speaking at the maiden convocation of Taraba State University.

He said the army and other security agencies colluded with killers to attack Nigerians.

Theophilus Danjuma TheCable

The retired general accused the army of “bias”, saying it has failed in its responsibility of securing the country from attacks.

“The armed forces are not neutral. They collude with the armed bandits. They kill people, kill Nigerians. They facilitate their movements, they cover them,” Danjuma said.

“If you depend on the armed forces to stop the killings you will all die one by one.”

“The ethnic cleansing must stop in Taraba state, must stop in all the states of Nigeria.

“I ask everyone one of you to be alert and defend your territory, your state. You have nowhere else to go.”

The former minister said the killings in the country must stop, or else “Somalia will be a child’s play”.

Danjuma described Taraba as a “mini Nigeria” and said the peace of the state is under threat.

“Taraba is a mini Nigeria with diverse ethnic groups living together peacefully, but the peace in this state is under assault,” he said.

He said Nigerians must unite and resist any attempt that would frustrate the unity of the country.

Dyepkazah Shibayan, TheCable

