PDP Postpones Kano Rally

The chairman of Kano chapter of Peoples Democratic party, Alhaji Mas'ud Doguwa, said the party’s rally scheduled for the state has been postponed until further notice.

He stated this at a news conference on Saturday in Kano where he described the party as a law-abiding party.

The Chairman said “We received numerous calls urging us to respect the advice of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Rabiu Yusuf, who had earlier told us to shelve the event citing security challenges.

“PDP is a law-abiding party, it has no record of misunderstanding with security agencies. So, we want to remain Law-abiding.”

The rally was expected to have served as a platform to receive Mr. Bashir Ishaq and his supporters into the opposition party.