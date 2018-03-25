Pope Francis Admonishes Young People To Always Speak Up

"You have it in you to shout even if we older people and leaders, very often corrupt, keep quiet." This were the words of pope Francis urging young people not to be silent as they need to let their voice to be heard.He made the comments on Sunday while having a meeting with young Catholics clamouring more transparency in the church.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 25, 2018

"You have it in you to shout even if we older people and leaders, very often corrupt, keep quiet."

This were the words of pope Francis urging young people not to be silent as they need to let their voice to be heard.

He made the comments on Sunday while having a meeting with young Catholics clamouring more transparency in the church.

Pope Francis TheCitizen

Pope Francis who pointed that the temptation to silence young people have been in existence for a long time further admonisned the young people that they have power to speak up and effect change.

Cheered on by faithfuls clutching palm leaves, the Catholic leader celebrated Palm Sunday's Mass in the Vatican's St Peter's Square on Sunday.

The call by Pope Francis is coming a day after thousands of young people in the United States staged peaceful walks across the country to demand greater gun control in the united States.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Why President Buhari Cancelled Trip To Rwanda
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Human Rights Groups Sue National Assembly Over NGO Regulation Bill
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Elections Russia’s Vladimir Putin Wins Another Term
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
International Ameenat Gurib-Fakim, Mauritius President Resigns
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
International Five Injured As Delta Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Threaten To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted Over Unlawful Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protestors Shutdown Airport Road In Wake Of Market Demolition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Danjuma Asks Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Killers, Says ‘Armed Forces Not Neutral’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Schoolgirl: We Were Flown In Planes and Taken Over Rivers In Boats
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Economy NBS Data Reveals How Much Nigerian States Generated Internally In 2017
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, Northern Politicians Should Not Expect Our Votes In 2019, Says Northern Stakeholders
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Governors Shun PANDEF’s Restructuring Rally
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption How Man Used POS To Steal N1.2bn From Access Bank: Witness
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Former Minister, Alhaji Hassan Lawal, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad