Pope Francis Admonishes Young People To Always Speak Up

"You have it in you to shout even if we older people and leaders, very often corrupt, keep quiet."

This were the words of pope Francis urging young people not to be silent as they need to let their voice to be heard.



He made the comments on Sunday while having a meeting with young Catholics clamouring more transparency in the church.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis who pointed that the temptation to silence young people have been in existence for a long time further admonisned the young people that they have power to speak up and effect change.

Cheered on by faithfuls clutching palm leaves, the Catholic leader celebrated Palm Sunday's Mass in the Vatican's St Peter's Square on Sunday.



The call by Pope Francis is coming a day after thousands of young people in the United States staged peaceful walks across the country to demand greater gun control in the united States.