Aviation Workers Threaten Strike Over Pensions In Nigeria

  Unions in the aviation sector  have  commenced mobilization  of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and United Labour Congress (ULC) in bid to gather wider support for their proposed strike action over failure of Federal Government to pay the pension of workers of defunct Nigeria Airways.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 26, 2018

 

Unions in the aviation sector  have  commenced mobilization  of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and United Labour Congress (ULC) in bid to gather wider support for their proposed strike action over failure of Federal Government to pay the pension of workers of defunct Nigeria Airways.

The unions which have given the Federal government a 14 days ultimatum over the issue, decry the delay in the payment of N45 billion which they said has been approved by the Federal government for payment of pension and other entitlement of over 5,000 workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

While issuing a 14 days ultimatum in a joint petition signed by Mr Ocheme Aba for NAAPE; Mr Frances Akinjole, ATSSSAN; and Mr Olayinka Abioye for NUAT, on the 19th of March,  the Unions said it was unfortunate that the retired workers have not been paid their entitlements by the Federal Ministry of Finance  10 months after approval for the payment was given by the Federal Executive Council.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport TheGuardian Nigeria

In the petition which was addressed to Sen. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of State for Aviation, the workers  accused  the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun of frustrating all the efforts to ensure the workers get paid.

The union alleged that previous letters to the Minister of Finance have failed to move her to pay the entitlements, just as earlier letter from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on the matter.

The unions therefore issued the federal government a 14 days ultimatum to pay the embattled workers or face distruption of services in the aviation sector.

The Unions which will be invoved in the strike if the Federal government fails to fulfil the agreement includes: National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 35 Out Of 36 Nigerian States Owing Workers Salaries - Trade Union President
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
"Men Do Domestic Labour Only When Paid" – Ngozi Iwere
ACTIVISM "Men Do Domestic Labour Only When Paid" – Ngozi Iwere
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy American National And International Criminal Arrested Over Sierra Leone Blood Diamond Trade
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Workers Shut Down NNPC Over Reforms
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ibori Newspaper, Daily Independent, Fails To Pay 2 Years Backlog Of Wages
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy S.O.S: Fishermen Urge Buhari To Pay Outstanding Compensation To Save Sector
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protestors Shutdown Airport Road In Wake Of Market Demolition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Danjuma Asks Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Killers, Says ‘Armed Forces Not Neutral’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy NBS Data Reveals How Much Nigerian States Generated Internally In 2017
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Threaten To Declare Dino Melaye Wanted Over Unlawful Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari, Northern Politicians Should Not Expect Our Votes In 2019, Says Northern Stakeholders
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Governors Shun PANDEF’s Restructuring Rally
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Former Minister, Alhaji Hassan Lawal, Is Dead
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Schoolgirl: We Were Flown In Planes and Taken Over Rivers In Boats
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER 30 Chibok Girls' Parents Visit Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad