Coalition Endorsement: "I Was Not Part of This Meeting" - NLC President, Ayuba Wabba

My attention has been drawn to a story by Sahara Reporters entitled 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition in which it was reported that I was one of those that endorsed the grand coalition.

I have found it necessary to issue an immediate and emphatic rebuttal to the story by the Sahara Reporters that I, Ayuba Wabba, mni, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress have endorsed or was part of a meeting that “endorsed the Grand National Coalition (GNC) of the National Intervention Movement”.

The communique said to be signed by “Mr Naseer Kura, Deputy Director General of the new political movement”, on which the Sahara Reporters relied, misrepresented the facts.

I would want to state clearly that neither Ayuba Wabba, nor the Nigeria Labour Congress nor the Labour Party is part of or affiliated to the National Intervention Movement.

There is a clear procedure for affiliating, endorsing or consorting with any social or political group outside the Nigeria Labour Congress.

To the best of my knowledge, the issue of affiliating, endorsing or consorting with NIM was not debated in any of our organ meetings or the Labour Party.

This is without prejudice to the right of any individual or individuals to exercise in their favor, the right of freedom of association as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In spite of my respect for the individuals who attended the said meeting, I wish to state categorically that I have not been attending the meetings of NIM, neither was I at the said meeting from which the Communique in question emanated.

Nigerians will be told in no uncertain terms when, I, Ayuba Wabba, mni or the Nigeria Labour Congress or the Labour Party join NIM or endorse the Grand National Coalition.

Comrade Ayuba Wabba, mni

NLC President