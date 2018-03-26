Coalition Endorsement: "I Was Not Part of This Meeting" - NLC President, Ayuba Wabba

My attention has been drawn to a story by Sahara Reporters entitled 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition in which it was reported that I was one of those that endorsed the grand coalition. I have found it necessary to issue an immediate and emphatic rebuttal to the story by the Sahara Reporters that I, Ayuba Wabba, mni, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress have endorsed or was part of a meeting that “endorsed the Grand National Coalition (GNC) of the National Intervention Movement”.

by Ayuba Wabba Mar 26, 2018

My attention has been drawn to a story by Sahara Reporters entitled 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition in which it was reported that I was one of those that endorsed the grand coalition.

I have found it necessary to issue an immediate and emphatic rebuttal to the story by the Sahara Reporters that I, Ayuba Wabba, mni, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress have endorsed or was part of a meeting that “endorsed the Grand National Coalition (GNC) of the National Intervention Movement”.

The communique said to be signed by “Mr Naseer Kura, Deputy Director General of the new political movement”, on which the Sahara Reporters relied, misrepresented the facts.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba

I would want to state clearly that neither Ayuba Wabba, nor the Nigeria Labour Congress nor the Labour Party is part of or affiliated to the National Intervention Movement.

There is a clear procedure for affiliating, endorsing or consorting with any social or political group outside the Nigeria Labour Congress.

To the best of my knowledge, the issue of affiliating, endorsing or consorting with NIM was not debated in any of our organ meetings or the Labour Party.

This is without prejudice to the right of any individual or individuals to exercise in their favor, the right of freedom of association as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In spite of my respect for the individuals who attended the said meeting, I wish to state categorically that I have not been attending the meetings of NIM, neither was I at the said meeting from which the Communique in question emanated.

See Also Politics 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition 0 Comments 1 Day Ago Thus, clearly, Sahara Reporters and other media houses were misled.

Nigerians will be told in no uncertain terms when, I, Ayuba Wabba, mni or the Nigeria Labour Congress or the Labour Party join NIM or endorse the Grand National Coalition.

 

Comrade Ayuba Wabba, mni

NLC President

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Ayuba Wabba

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY Chief Justice of Nigeria Refused Meeting With Gov. Wike - Aide
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Falana Denies ThisDay Claims, Resigns Board Membership
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Opinion Okey Ndibe's False Bias: Let President Buhari Fight Corruption By Any Means Necessary We Know Ojukwu, Who Is Kanu? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY Sacked NNPC Managing Director Nnamdi-Ogbue Denies Money Recovered In Ikoyi Apartment Belongs to Her
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Corruption Nigeria Army Dismisses Save The Nation Movement As “Blackmailers And Mischief Makers”
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Disowns 'Soldier' Who Claimed Dapchi Abduction Was Staged
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Danjuma Asks Nigerians To Defend Themselves Against Killers, Says ‘Armed Forces Not Neutral’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari, Northern Politicians Should Not Expect Our Votes In 2019, Says Northern Stakeholders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Former Minister, Alhaji Hassan Lawal, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Governors Shun PANDEF’s Restructuring Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business MMM Founder dies at 62
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper Protestors Shutdown Airport Road In Wake Of Market Demolition
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Schoolgirl: We Were Flown In Planes and Taken Over Rivers In Boats
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad