EFCC Declares Man Wanted For N215 Million Fraud

One Muritala Adio Atanda has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for a bank fraud of N215 million. Muritala is said to be the Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of Murrangay Investment Limited. He was alleged to have fraudulently hacked the bank account of a company, GDN Limited and effected the transfer of the sum N215 million.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 26, 2018

EFCC Logo

According to the anti-graft agency, Muritala after transferring the sum to his company’s bank account further shared the money to various accounts in different banks.

EFCC said some of those who benefitted from the stolen money have been arrested, including Muritala’s wife who received one million naira from the money.

However, all efforts by EFCC to apprehend the principal suspects have so far proved abortive.

The anti-graft agency said Muritala, 40, a native of Igbaja local government of Kwara state is dark in complexion and 1.79m in height.

The commission urges anyone who knows Muritala’s whereabouts or comes across him to contact the offices of the commission through email, phone call or visit EFCC's office.

