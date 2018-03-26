Leave Me Out Of Your Police Problems, Kogi Governor Tells Melaye

The Governor of Kogi state, Mr Yahaya Bello, has responded to allegation by Senator representing Kogi West, Mr. Dino Melaye, that he was working with the police to destroy him. The Governor told the Senator to leave him out of his problems with the police.

In a statement released by Kingsley Fanwo, his spokesperson, Gov. Bello advised Melaye to appear before the police to clear the criminal allegations against him.

Fanwo further stated that the simple thing for the Senator would have been for him to prove his case and leave the governor out of his problems.

He said, “He should face the issue and leave the governor out of the issues surrounding his face off with the police. Yahaya Bello

“The governor is a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria who would not involve himself in such criminality, home or abroad. No organization has ever indicted the governor of such crime. He has respect for human life. What has the governor got to do with that? Criminals were nabbed by the police and those criminals disclosed the persons behind the supply of arms to them.

“On our part as a government, we are pleased that our anti-crime efforts are yielding fruits. Yahaya Bello is committed to ensuring the safety of all Kogi residents.

“That is his primary responsibility to the people of the state. He has also commended the police for arresting criminals that were disturbing the peace of the state. Dino should rather face the law. The governor has nothing to do with his travails.”

It would be recalled that Melaye absconded from the country just as INEC was about to start his recall process from the Senate.

The Senator also had hanging on his head, a criminal trial in Lokoja based on the confession of a leader of arrested political thugs.

However, the Senator claimed he has sent petitions to bodies such as the United Nations, Ambassadors of U.S.A, Canada, Germany to Nigeria, and the High Commissioner of the U.K to Nigeria as well as Amnesty International alleging persecutions by the Police in Nigeria.