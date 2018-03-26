Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Students Protest Delay ln Release Of Results

Students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) staged a protest on Monday due to the delay in the release of their results.

According to reports, students of the school stormed the school premises and shut the main gate, which led to disruption of entrance into the school and also hindered academic activities.

It was also gathered that majority of the students who partook in the protest were students awaiting mobilization for National Youth Service Corps, NYSC who were not mobilized for the first batch of the program scheduled for April, due to delay in the release of their results.

One of the students who spoke with this website blamed the proposed plan to upgrade the Polytechnic to a University for the delay in the release of results.

It is uncertain when the results will be released.

However, students are waiting for response from the school authorities and hope they get a response soon enough to enable them get mobilized for NYSC as soon as possible. Mapoly School Gate