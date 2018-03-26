New Regulation To Help Electricity Distribution Companies Bridge Metering Gap - Expert

Mr. Sunday Oduntan, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors, says the new metering regulation introduced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), will increase its finances and help the Discos provide meters for four million un-metered Nigerians.

He said the distribution companies have been unable to invest in new assets and provide meters because they were limited by funding.

According to Oduntan, the metering plan will help make the companies liquid. The metering regulation introduces a new class of operators called Meter Asset Providers (MAP), who are permitted to deliver meters to customers.

Prepaid meter

The scheme will see persons under the MAP category pay service charge to the Discos.

The regulation came into force on the 18th of March. Its enforcement and meter provision will begin on the 3rd of April.

It is hoped, however, that no controversies will arise from the prevention of the third parties or meter providers from collecting revenue from meters sold directly from the customers.