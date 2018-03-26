New Regulation To Help Electricity Distribution Companies Bridge Metering Gap - Expert

Mr. Sunday Oduntan, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors, says the new metering regulation introduced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), will increase its finances and help the Discos provide meters for four million un-metered Nigerians.  He said the distribution companies have been unable to invest in new assets and provide meters because they were limited by funding.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 26, 2018

Mr. Sunday Oduntan, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors, says the new metering regulation introduced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), will increase its finances and help the Discos provide meters for four million un-metered Nigerians.

 He said the distribution companies have been unable to invest in new assets and provide meters because they were limited by funding.

According to Oduntan, the metering plan will help make the companies liquid. The metering regulation introduces a new class of operators called Meter Asset Providers (MAP), who are permitted to deliver meters to customers.

Prepaid meter Nigerian Finder

The scheme will see persons under the MAP category pay service charge to the Discos. 

The regulation came into force on the 18th of March. Its enforcement and meter provision will begin on the 3rd of April.

It is hoped, however, that no controversies will arise from the prevention of the third parties or meter providers from collecting revenue from meters sold directly from the customers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Buhari And NNPC: Sad Triumph Of An Indecent Proposal By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Energy Fuel Crisis Continues As NNPC’s Supply Dwindles
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Business Chaos Over Court Order On Electricity Tariff
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Business Are Electricity Tariffs In Nigeria Really The Lowest In Africa? By Africa Check
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Fuel Scarcity, Deathly Politics and the Diminution of the Nation By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Energy Bayelsa Government To Investigate Agip’s Poor Safety Record
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY Coalition Endorsement: "I Was Not Part of This Meeting" - NLC President, Ayuba Wabba
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business MMM Founder dies at 62
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Disowns 'Soldier' Who Claimed Dapchi Abduction Was Staged
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Schoolgirl: We Were Flown In Planes and Taken Over Rivers In Boats
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nigeria's Debt Profile: Smallest State Has Largest Debt
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Leave Me Out Of Your Police Problems, Kogi Governor Tells Melaye
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Northern Politicians Should Not Expect Our Votes In 2019, Says Northern Stakeholders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Some People Want To Tarnish My Image, Ex- President Jonathan Cries Out
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad