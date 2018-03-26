Nigerian Govt Eliminates Over 30,000 'Fake Names' From Police Payroll

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 26, 2018

The Nigerian government has eliminated names of over 30,00 ‘ghost workers’ from the payroll of the police, it has been revealed.   

The elimination of names of the fake police officers followed the introduction of Integrated Personnel Payroll System platform, which brought the number of names on the police payroll down to 291,685 from 370,000.

Government officials said bringing the police force on the Integrated Personnel Payroll system platform, has ended the corrupt activities of the police officers that feed fat from manipulation the payroll of the police force.

According to reports, there was subtle resistance by some corrupt officers who have been benefiting from the old system as they tried to stop the government from enrolling the police on the platform.

It was also gathered that complaints of arbitrary deductions from salaries of police personnel would end with their enrolment on the platform, as the officers will now be credited directly from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Reports indicated that President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to end corruption associated with payrolls in Nigeria by ensuring that every Federal government agency is enrolled on the IPPS platform. Nigeria Police Guardian Nigeria

