Some People Want To Tarnish My Image, Ex- President Jonathan Cries Out

Nigeria's former President Goodluck Jonathan has through his Facebook account, said that there is a campaign by some individuals he did not name to tarnish his image.

It was not clear who the former President was referring to.

But Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had been talking about how the former President allegedly looted the treasury just before the 2015 general elections of late.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

In one instance, the Vice President said that the administration of Jonathan had withdrawn N159 billion two weeks before the general election in a single transaction.

“In one single transaction, a few weeks to the 2015 elections, sums of a $100,289 million were just frittered away by a few. When you consider that in 2014, as the Minister of Finance has said, that oil price was an average of $110 a barrel and only N99 billion was spent on power, works and housing and when we talk about the economy, we talk as if these are normal by every standard”, Osinbajo said.

Some officials of the Nigerian presidency also told journalists on Sunday the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN got specific instruction to deliver billions of naira directly to the residence of the former president before the 2015 election.

“In one particular instance, over N70 billion was released in parts from the national treasury between January 8 and February 25, 2015.

“The over $289M which was also referenced last week by the Vice President is said to be included in this particular series of illegal transactions.

“Besides, that in another illegal disbursement, the minutes of the Central Bank board meeting of 25th August 2014 indicated the board’s okay of another N60B requested by the former President and released later by the Central Bank”, they told journalists.

However, Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday night, wrote on his Facebook account @jonathangoodluck, “It has been brought to my attention that while I am away promoting democracy in Sierra Leone, a campaign will be unleashed against me to falsely impugn my name using both faceless and identified persons.

“When I was in power I said my ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Even out of power, I continue to hold that belief.

"What I will say, however, is that no matter how far and fast falsehood has traveled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth GEJ”.