2019: Ex-VP Atiku Vows to Build A New Nigeria Devoid Of Segregation And Favoritism

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to build a new Nigeria on a foundation of industrialization, economic revolution devoid of favoritism, segregation, and ethnicity if he is elected Nigerian president in 2019. Atiku made this promise when he inaugurated consultation for 2019 presidential ambition at the Banquet Hall of the Rivers State Governor’s Office on Tuesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 27, 2018

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to build a new Nigeria on a foundation of industrialization, economic revolution devoid of favoritism, segregation, and ethnicity if he is elected Nigerian president in 2019.

Atiku made this promise when he inaugurated consultation for 2019 presidential ambition at the Banquet Hall of the Rivers State Governor’s Office on Tuesday.

The former Vice President who had openly solicited for the presidential ticket of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP restated that the problem of Nigeria is not the lack of resources or skilled manpower, but the lack of leadership willpower that is needed to make conscious decisions and give adequate directions to the nation in his opening speech at the occasion.

Atiku Abubakar

The event was attended by Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, ex-Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; ex-Governor of Enugu State and one-time National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Abdul Ningi; Senator Lee Maeba, former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Michael Aondoakaa; among others.

Governor Wike backed the former Vice President as he declared that the position of the President should be exclusively for an individual with experience and track record for excellence.

He said, “Atiku has what it takes to be the President of Nigeria; the Presidency is for the man who has the track record. Atiku has the track record.”

