2019: President Buhari Assures Nigerians, UN Of Credible Elections

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians and the United Nations (UN) that his administration will ensure that the 2019 general election is credible, free and fair.

According to a note by the UN issued from New York, the president made this promise during the recent visit of the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed to his office.

President Buhari also welcomes the continuous support of the UN.

The UN said the President and the Deputy Secretary-General discussed four main issues during the visit- the 2019 general elections, deportation of Cameroonian asylum seekers, the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, and the humanitarian and security challenges in Northeast. President Muhammadu Buhari

The note from the UN said, “On the situation in Cameroon and the status of Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Deputy Secretary-General agreed on the need to respect international obligations on the rights of refugees and asylum seekers, the Cameroonians in particular. They also called for the respect of the guarantee of fair and humane treatment of those recently arrested and deported to Cameroon,”

It continued, “On the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, President Muhammadu Buhari assured the Deputy Secretary-General of the country’s intention to sign the agreement following national consultations. On the humanitarian and security situation in the North East, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Deputy-Secretary welcomed the speedy return of the recently abducted girls from Dapchi.”

The Deputy Secretary-General Mohammed visited Nigeria from March 23 to 25, during which she met with Buhari in Abuja and interacted with other senior government officials and stakeholders in Lagos.