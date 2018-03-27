500m Fraud: Court Adjourns Arraignment Of Badagry Prince

A Lagos High Court has postponed the arraignment Mr Semasa Kolade James, the son of a late traditional ruler, Oba Afolabi Ogungbe James on charges of stealing and forgery.

The Special Fraud Unit of Police accused Semasa Kolade James of stealing and forgery.

He was accused of fraudulently converting to his own use and personal benefit, the sum of N500 million, property of his late father's estate between 2010 and 2017 in Lagos.

Federal High Court, Ikoyi

One of the count reads, "That you Semasa Kolade James, in 2011 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, knowingly forged the Resolution of a company called CAJ Industrial Enterprises Limited, dated 28th November, 2011, by purporting that the said Resolution was signed by your father, as one of the directors of the company, whereas your father died on 30th January 2002, and you forged the said Resolution, with intent that it may in any way be used or acted upon as genuine whether in Lagos State or elsewhere to the prejudice of any person."

The arraignment of Kolade was stalled on Monday before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo due to the protest by the defendant's counsel that his client was not aware that the earlier date of April 10 has changed.

However, the prosecution counsel, Sunday Ekong said today was fixed for arraignment due to the difficulties the police had encountered in securing the attendance of the accused in court.

The Judge, however, adjourned the case to the 10th of April for arraignment and released the defendants for his lawyer to produce him in court.