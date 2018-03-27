Apology: PDP Not Repentant; Only Trying To Deceive Nigerians – APC

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has warned that the apology tendered by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over its misdeeds in the 16 years it was in power should be taken with a pinch of salt

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2018

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has warned that the apology tendered by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP over its misdeeds in the 16 years it was in power should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Mr. Uche Secondus, the national chairman of PDP had on Monday apologized to Nigerians over the mistakes the party made when it was in power from 1999 to 2015.

Secondus asked Nigerians to give the party another chance to become the ruling party, especially at the presidential level in 2019 general election, saying members of PDP are now repentant.

But in a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party said it is good that the opposition party is fully aware of its sins against Nigerians.

APC, however, said the party has to prove its repentance by staying away from power for a long period of time. APC PDP

Mr. Abdullahi said in the statement “Our response to this (apology) is that since PDP has realized and accepted that they are sinners and that their crimes of the years brought Nigeria to this sordid state we found ourselves today, we are glad about the admittance.

“It is good that they have finally accepted but now that they are willing to atone for their sins, they must have to spend sufficient time in the trajectory to show that they are truly repentant.

“Again, they have to wait for Nigerians to forgive them before they can even begin to dream of coming back to power.”

The APC spokesperson said the ongoing ‘desperate campaign efforts’ by PDP did not show that the party is truly repentant.

Abdullahi advised the opposition party to show true remorse if it wants forgiveness from Nigerians.

