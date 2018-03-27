Apology: Vote PDP Members Into Councillorship Positions First, Keyamo Advises Nigerians

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Festus Keyamo has called on Nigerians to be vigilant about the activities of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr. Keyamo said this in his response to the public apology to Nigerians by the party on Monday over its 16 years rule. PDP was Nigeria’s ruling party from 1999 to 2015 before it was booted out by the now ruling APC in 2015. Critics say the 16 years rule of the party was characterized by misgovernance, rampant looting, and impunity in various forms.

Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the party at a public event in Abuja yesterday apologized for the misdeeds of the party during its 16 years in power, even as it appealed to Nigerians to give the party another chance at power in 2019 general election, claiming that PDP had learned its lessons.

But Keyamo believed that Nigerians should test if PDP members have become truly ‘repentant’ by voting them into councillorship positions, via his twitter handle.

He tweeted: “PDP apology means that the party is like a patient that has undergone a major surgical operation to cure a disease. It can’t be discharged immediately. It must be under observation for a while. So, 2019 is for just observation of PDP. Nigerians cannot afford to bring them back yet.

“I’m glad PDP took the advice which I gave below & has apologized to Nigerians. Next step is for Nigerians to carefully observe them till, at least, 2023 to see if they’ve truly repented, then ease them gradually back by first voting them into some LGA councillorship positions.”