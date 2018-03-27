DSS Arrests Major Financer of Notorious Kidnap Gang In Kogi state

Lawal Mohammed, a suspected major financer of a dreaded kidnap gang , , ,Basalud, based in Kogi State has been arrested by operatives of Department of State Services, DSS.



Mr. Tony Opuiyo who is an operative of the DSS confirmed the arrest in a statement he issued on behalf of the Service on Tuesday.

As stated in the statement, the suspect was arrested on the 23rd March at Japama, Obajana local government area of Kogi state alongside two other members of the gang by the joint team of the service and the military.

DSS Agents

According to the Service, the chief surveillance of the kidnap gang, Mohammed Tukur, who was in charge of coordinating the gang's operations across Rivers, Edo, Delta, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi and the Federal capital Territiory was also arrested.

Mr. Opuiyor said members of the gang were planning a kidnap operation when they were apprehended.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to includes three cell phones and 25 bottles of psychotropic inducers.

Similarly, the DSS in the statement announced the arrrest of five members of a kidnap gang operating from Ughelli North local government of Delta state.

The arrest was effected while members of the gang were perfecting plans to carry out kidnap operations in Obajana, Kogi state, according to the service.

Those in the DSS net, as stated in Opuiyo's statement, include a member of the gang identified as Abubakar Danlansu.

Danlasu who DSS said was the kidnap gang’s driver and weapon courier, was arrested at Dikko area of Niger State on his way to Edo State from where he was to convey weapons to Obajana, Kogi State for the gang’s planned operations.