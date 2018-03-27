ICPC Set To Prosecute Suspended SEC DG, Mounir Gwarzo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission ICPC, has announced that it has completed investigations into alleged fraudulent activities involving Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, the suspended Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 27, 2018

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission ICPC, has announced that it has completed investigations into alleged fraudulent activities involving Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, the suspended Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, the spokesperson for the ICPC, confirmed that the case file had indeed been investigated and sent to the legal department of the Commission for action.

Okoduwa said, “I can confirm that the investigations into the SEC DG regarding his activities at the exchange commission have been completed. The case file has also been sent to the legal department for further action. That is all I can say for now.”

Mr. Mounir Gwarzo was suspended on November 29, 2017 to allow investigations into various fraudulent allegations against him in a petition sent to the federal ministry of finance.

One of the allegations was that Gwarzo paid himself an allowance of over N104m in less than a month after assuming office.

He also allegedly awarded contracts to some firms he had interests in or firms owned by his relatives and cronies. The firms include: Outbound Investment Limited, Medusa Investment Limited, Northwind Environmental Services, Micro-Technologies Nigeria Limited, Tida International Limited, Outlook Communication, Acromac Nigeria Limited, Balfort International Limited and Interactive Worldwide Nigeria Limited.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption N130b Loot: Gov't May Release More Evidence Against Jonathan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Leave Me Out Of Your Police Problems, Kogi Governor Tells Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Sen. Andy Uba Denies Ownership Of Controversial WAEC Certificate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
RIGHT OF REPLY Coalition Endorsement: "I Was Not Part of This Meeting" - NLC President, Ayuba Wabba
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Community On Newly Reopened Maiduguri-Bama Road
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Debt Profile: Smallest State Has Largest Debt
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal 500m Fraud: Court Adjourns Arraignment Of Badagry Prince
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Soyinka, Agbakoba, Labour Leaders Endorse Grand National Coalition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Army Disowns 'Soldier' Who Claimed Dapchi Abduction Was Staged
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Arewa, Ohanaeze Youths, Others Meet, Say Buhari Has Failed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES Why I Was Very Direct In Criticizing Nigerian Gov't- Bill Gates
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad