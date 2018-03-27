Kwara Group Alleges Plot By State Govt. To Frame Members

Kwara Rebirth Ambassadors (KRA), a civil society group, has claimed to have uncovered a plot by the state government to arrest its members on trumped-up charges of incitement.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Mar 27, 2018

The group made the claim in a statement jointly signed Messrs. Abdulrasheed Akogun and Ibrahim Sheriff, State Coordinator and Publicity Secretary respectively.

Five of its members said KRA have been penciled down for arrest. They are Messrs. Akogun, Ibrahim Sheriff, Adedayo Said Balogun, Buhari Olarewaju Ahmed, and Bolaji Aladie.

The group described itself as an assemblage of young professionals and intellectuals, who have a vision of an egalitarian and prosperous society.

“We are simply clamoring for the social, economic, and political rebirth of the state. We neither have permanent friends nor foe. All we are concerned about is a better Kwara, one that works for all regardless of affiliation, tribe, religion, economic, educational status, and all other artificial fault lines,” said the group.

KRA also claimed to have adhered to its mandate of sensitizing the people of the state to the malevolence dressed up as governance in the state.

“In the last couple of weeks, we've embarked on an extensive tour of the state, which is aimed at interacting with local dwellers and also take stock of the level of infrastructural neglect and potential in each of these communities. This tour has taken us to the three senatorial districts and the discoveries well documented,” the organization stated.

It further claimed that anti-democratic elements satisfied with the infrastructural decay in the state are behind the plot to abort its bid to remake the state through the frame up plot.

However, said KRA, it would not be deterred by the plot against its members and advised those who feel hurt by its activities to approach the courts and law enforcement agencies. Any step outside these two, added KRA, will be resisted by every legal means

Sahara Reporters, NY

