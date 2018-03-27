NCP Calls For Repel Of '' Fraudulent" Pension To Former Lagos Governors

The National Conscience Party has demanded immediate abolition of "“fraudulent” pension scheme statutorily stipulated for past governors of Lagos State.



Mr. Fatai Ibu Owo, Lagos chairperson, NCP, said this in a statement issued in reaction to the public hearing on the state's controversial land use charge on Tuesday.

NCP said in the statement that there is no acceptable reason for the controversial increase in land use charge and that the claim of deficiency in infrastructure by the APC government of Akinwunmi Ambode in Lagos “as the reason for the increment definitely does not hold.”

NCP logo



The party also said the move by the Lagos State House of Assembly to set up an ad hoc committee to review the law after public outcry can be likened to medicine after death “and a damage control mechanism”.



“We enquire to know what the moral justification is, of a government that has refused to invest in mass housing, to tax people who struggled to put a roof over their heads. This equally applies to the water taxes. A government that has refused to invest in potable water supply for the citizens has no moral right to tax the citizens, who, due to the irresponsibility of the government, decided to dig their own wells for water.”



“Moreover, while the Assembly was increasing numerous fees charged by the state, there hasn’t been the same eagerness by these individuals to increase the wages and pensions of Lagos state workers and pensioners. Where do they want workers and the unemployed to get the money to pay from? The overwhelming majority of Lagosians are still living on less than $2.00 per day.”



The party therefore advised the lawmakers to totally abolish the controversial land use charge and that “the fraudulent pension scheme (which is a scam) for past governors be abolished immediately.

The party also demanded “that the financial books of Lagos State be opened to the public.”