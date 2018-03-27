Tenure Extension: Confusion In APC As Party Set Up Committee On Way Forward

President Muhammadu Buhari literarily throws the ruling All Progressives Congress; APC off balance on Tuesday when he announced the cancellation of the tenure extension earlier granted Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The President had at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party in Abuja abruptly announced the cancellation of the controversial exetension granted the NWC of APC at the last meeting of the council.

Though the tenure extension granted to Oyegun's NWC has been criticised as against the constitution of the party and a suit challenging it is already in process, the President's action was totally unexpected.

The party itself confirmed that it is confused on how to react to the development and has, therefore, resolved to set up a technical committee that would advise it on the way forward.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the NEC meeting at the party National Secretariat the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi said that the members have agreed that a small technical committee be set up to look into the matter and advise the party on the way forward. APC

According to him " You know that any issue that goes to court is sub-judicial. Then that also presented its own complications so the NEC decided to set up a small team that will advice the party on the way forward.

"At the moment there is no decision taken so the position of NEC still stands from the last meeting. There is a technical committee at the moment that is looking at it. That position may change tomorrow but as it is today that is the position of NEC."

Speaking on the report of True Federalism Committee the party, the spokesman explained that the NEC agreed that a technical committee between the National Assembly, the Executive and the party be set up to look at the proposals point by point as quickly as possible to enable the president to transmit to the National Assembly for action.

On the constitution ammendments, he noted that observations that were made would be incorporated into the draft constitution adding that there was no motion taken to adopt the amended constitution.

"We believe that those amendment and proposal should first of all be updated in the amended constitution before a motion is taken for its adoption." Abdullahi stated