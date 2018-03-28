APC Drops Board Of Trustees For Elders' Council

The National caucus of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the constitution of an Elders’ Council instead of the traditional Board of Trustees (BoT)

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2018

The National caucus of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the constitution of an Elders’ Council instead of the traditional Board of Trustees (BoT).

The Elders’ Council is to consist of 50 members top party members constitutionally authorized to provide counsel to the leadership of the National Working Committee and its support staff.

It was learned that the approval of the Elders’ Council was part of the decisions taken at the Caucus meeting of the party held at the Presidential Villa on Monday night.

APC will be the first major party in power that has refused to use the BoT model in Nigeria. APC

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Shuts Major Routes, Declares Holiday For Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Martin Luther King's Nephew Counsels Nigerians On Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: Ex-VP Atiku Vows to Build A New Nigeria Devoid Of Segregation And Favoritism
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son Shot Dead In The UK
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Shuts Major Routes, Declares Holiday For Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Martin Luther King's Nephew Counsels Nigerians On Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption I Instructed Stewards To Pay Dollars Into Mrs. Jonathan’s Account – Dudafa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Major Financer of Notorious Kidnap Gang In Kogi state
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal 500m Fraud: Court Adjourns Arraignment Of Badagry Prince
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Did Not Flee Nigeria, Dino Melaye Says From Abroad
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion That Dangerous Speech By A Disgruntled TY Danjuma
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PREMIUM TIMES FAAC Meeting Deadlocked Over Discrepancy In NNPC Revenue
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escape From Police Custody
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad