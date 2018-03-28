APC Drops Board Of Trustees For Elders' Council

The National caucus of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the constitution of an Elders’ Council instead of the traditional Board of Trustees (BoT).

The Elders’ Council is to consist of 50 members top party members constitutionally authorized to provide counsel to the leadership of the National Working Committee and its support staff.

It was learned that the approval of the Elders’ Council was part of the decisions taken at the Caucus meeting of the party held at the Presidential Villa on Monday night.

APC will be the first major party in power that has refused to use the BoT model in Nigeria. APC