Atiku, A Formidable Opponent For APC - Lagos Lawmaker

Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, the lawmaker representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I, in the Lagos State House of Assembly has warned that former Vice President Atiku Abukakar will be a formidable opponent to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Olorunrinu gave this assurance during a chat with newsmen on March 28.

According to him, the former vice president has a lot of supporters all over the country and that makes him an intimidating opponent.

He said, “Abukakar is someone that has people around him. We should give him a very big applauds for coming out. Let’s see what he has on the table. Personally, I want to appreciate his decision to rule. The truth is that, Abubakar’s declaration will actually give the ruling party a run not just for their money, but also their interest in governing in 2019. Abubakar is somebody that cuts across geo-political and ethnic zones and he should be given a chance.”

The lawmaker added that Mr. Abubakar has gathered experience as the vice president for eight years, not tribalistic but a nationalistic politician.

He also advised the aspirants from PDP to agree on who is the best among all of them in order to guarantee the victory of the party victory in 2019.

Sahara Reporters reported that Atiku Abubakar formally indicated his desire to run for president on the platform of PDP in Rivers State on Tuesday. Atiku Abubakar