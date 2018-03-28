Lawyer Drags Akwa Ibom Governor, Attorney General To Court To Compel Release Of White Paper On Church Building Collapse

Mr. Effiong who has been campaigning for the release of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Reigners Bible Church building collapse which killed 27 people based on official figures

by Saharareporters New York Mar 28, 2018

Lagos-based Legal Practitioner and Human Rights Activist, Mr. Inibehe Effiong has filed a lawsuit against the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State seeking the leave of the court to compel the state government to release the Report and White Paper of the Judicial Commission of the Inquiry into the Reigners Bible Church building collapse.

The case which was filed on Tuesday 27th March, 2018 at the High Court of Akwa Ibom State in Uyo as Suit No. HU/MISC/106/2018 is brought pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

By a motion dated 26th March, 2018, Inibehe Effiong is seeking an order of the Court granting him leave to apply for Judicial Review by way of an order of Mandamus directing and or compelling the Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State to urgently give him a Certified True Copy of the comprehensive Report, and the Certified True Copy of the Government White Paper, on the Report of the Commission of Inquiry appointed by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State to investigate the collapse of the Reigners Bible Church building in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State which occurred on the 10th December, 2016.

In his 29 paragraph affidavit in support of the application for leave, Mr. Effiong who has been campaigning for the release of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Reigners Bible Church building collapse which killed 27 people based on official figures, stated among others, that he had made a Freedom of Information request to the Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State by the letter dated 26th February, 2018 requesting for certified true copy of the report which according to him, was submitted to the State Governor on 5th July, 2017 but that the Attorney General had refused to give him the report and the government white paper.

Inibehe Effiong also disclosed in his affidavit that the Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State had been directed by the governor to commence the implementation of the report but that the government has refused to make the findings of the eight-member Judicial Commission of Inquiry which was by Justice Umoekoyo Essang (Rtd) and its White Paper public.

The motion is also supported by 8 Exhibits, a statement, verifying affidavit, certificate of identification of computer generated documents and a written address.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the application. Court Process Page 1 Court Process Page 2

Saharareporters New York

