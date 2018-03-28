Malabu Oil Deal: Shell Suspects Crime Over Another Oil Bloc In Nigeria

While carrying out investigations over allegations in the purchase of the controversial Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245, Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it discovered that one of its ex-vice-president, Peter Robinson may be culpable of crimes in the sale of another oil bloc, Oil Mining License (OML) 42.

The oil company has continued to deny any wrongdoing in the Malabu scandal.

In the course of its self-inquisition, Shell said it began to suspect that accounts in Switzerland and a company in Seychelles in Robinson’s name were used to take kickbacks from the sale of OML 42, Bloomberg quoted a source within the company as saying.

“Based on what we know now from an internal investigation, we suspect a crime may have been committed by our former employee”.

“We were stunned and disappointed when we learned about this.”

Robinson worked in Nigeria for Shell from 2008 to 2011 as vice president for commercial in the sub-Saharan Africa region, part of a more-than-30-year tenure with the company,” Shell told Bloomberg via mail.

Robinson has been referred to Dutch authorities for investigation. He is also numbered among executives standing trial in Milan.