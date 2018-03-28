Nigeria Moved From 169 To 145 On EU Trade Ranking - EU Trade Rep.

Mr. Ibi Ikpoki of the European Union trade delegation said Nigeria has moved 24 places upward on the union’s ranking of trade strength of countries. He spoke at the ongoing on-going 4th International Agro-Food Fair, taking place in Lagos. The EU Trade delegate said that total EU trade in Nigeria increased by 27 percent from 19.9 billion Euros in 2016 to 25.3 billion Euros in 2017. 

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 28, 2018

He said “This trade increase mirrors the improvements in Nigeria’s external trade as a country that exited recession in 2017. Permit me to use this opportunity to congratulate the Nigerian authorities for some notable feats experienced in 2017, including the improvement in ease of doing business. On ranking, we saw Nigeria jump 24 places from 169 to 145 and also emerged one of the topmost improved 10 countries.”

He also appreciated the efforts of the Nigerian government to develop agriculture sector and how the sector has played a huge role in the country’s exit from recession.

Mr. Ikpoki said “The Nigerian agricultural sector has also played a crucial role in job creation, women, and youth empowerment and contributed immensely to poverty alleviation. Therefore, I am delighted today that agriculture in Nigeria is gradually evolving from being seen as a mere activity to a business, moving primary production to value addition. This is why this annual exhibition continues to be relevant for the development of the agro-business and packaging sectors among others.”

The Agrofood fair is holding for the fourth time in Nigeria with over 80 exhibitors from countries like China, Turkey and some Nigerian agriculture entrepreneurs displaying their products at the fair.

