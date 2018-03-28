Ondo Residents Submit 15 guns To Police

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it had received no less than 15 guns of different sizes in line with ongoing mop up of illegally acquired weapons in the country.

Olugbenga Adeyanju, Ondo State Police Commissioner made the disclosure to some reporters in Akure on Wednesday.



Mr. Adeyanju stated that the submission of the arms was in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to mop up illegal firearms in the country.

Police officer



He revealed that many of the guns were voluntarily returned by the members of the public, while others were recovered from armed robbers and cult members.



“In compliance with the IGP’s directive, I am delighted to inform you that the turn out of people for submission of their weapons has been fairly impressive.



"Some people were courageous enough to voluntarily return these arms in their possessions.



"And we also recovered some guns from the cultists and robbers that had been prosecuted in the state mostly in Owo"



According to him, others who were also in possession of the firearms submitted theirs through the suggestions boxes at the Ondo State Police Headquarters.



"They made use of the suggestion boxes in the office of the PPRO and informed us where they kept the arms for police to pick them up", the police boss said.



He added that the command would still give opportunities to persons who have not submitted their firearms despite that the ultimatum as elapsed.



Sahara Reporters reported that one Abel Joseph, a commercial driver was also paraded by the police in Akure.



Mr. Joseph was arrested shortly after he was caught on Owo/Akure road with 20 bags of cannabis otherwise known as Indian hemp.



The culprit confessed that he trades in cannabis which he cultivated by grabbing farmland.



The Police vowed that Mr. Joseph would be handed over to the officials of anti - narcotic agents for prosecution.