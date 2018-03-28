Police Put Dino Melaye On Interpol Watch

The Nigeria Police Force has asked the Interpol to arrest Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly anywhere he is seen.

Also declared wanted by the Police was one Mohammed Audu and six criminal suspects who escaped from custody on Wednesday.

They were also to be arrested by the Interpol anywhere they are seen.

Two of the escapee suspects claimed to be political thugs working for Melaye.

The Kogi State Police Command said while announcing the development in a statement signed by the Commissioner, Ali Janga on Wednesday, "Kogi State Police Command today 28th March, 2018 received a news that six (6) suspected criminal elements namely; Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama, Nuhu Salisu a.k.a Small, Aliyu Isa, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed who were under detention at the 'A' Division Lokoja escaped from lawful custody.

"Four of the suspects were on court remand including two that indicted Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audi.

"Consequently, all the six suspects, Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu were sent for watch listing and red notice by the INTERPOL for immediate arrest any where we see them.

"The Command hereby appealed to the members of the public to assist the Police with useful information on the whereabouts of the suspects by reporting to the nearest Police Station.

"Investigation into the unfortunate incident is ongoing, while the thirteen (13) Police Officers who were on duty when the incident occurred were defaulted and detained for interrogation.

"Members of the public are hereby enjoined to go about their lawful duty as the Command is determined in ensuring adequate security of lives and property in Kogi State." Dino Vs Police