Police Recover 198 Illegal Firearms From Herdsmen, Cattle Rustlers In Katsina

The Katsina Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Wakili, said not less than 198 different types of illegal firearms have been recovered from herdsmen and cattle rustlers across the state.

Giving a breakdown of the seizures at a news conference in Katsina on Wednesday, the Commissioner listed the recovered arms to include 20 AK47 rifles, 10 G3 rifles, 70 locally made pistols, one locally made rifle, 80 locally made Dane guns, five double barrelled guns, 840 ammunition, 50 magazines, eight pump action rifles and two SMG.

He said majority of the recovered arms were from the herdsmen and cattle rustlers in the state.

He said, “We are calling on those who have not returned their illegally acquired arms to do so before the expiration of the deadline. We will continue to fight these criminal elements with a renewed vigour.”

He also promised the public that the police would continue to recover illegally acquired arms from the public in order to make the state safe for the citizens.