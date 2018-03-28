Police Recover 198 Illegal Firearms From Herdsmen, Cattle Rustlers In Katsina

The Katsina Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Wakili, said not less than 198 different types of illegal firearms have been recovered from herdsmen and cattle rustlers across the state. Giving a breakdown of the seizures at a news conference in Katsina on Wednesday, the Commissioner listed the recovered arms to include 20 AK47 rifles, 10  G3 rifles, 70 locally made pistols, one locally made rifle, 80 locally made Dane guns, five double barrelled guns, 840 ammunition, 50 magazines, eight pump action rifles and two SMG.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 28, 2018

The Katsina Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Wakili, said not less than 198 different types of illegal firearms have been recovered from herdsmen and cattle rustlers across the state.

Giving a breakdown of the seizures at a news conference in Katsina on Wednesday, the Commissioner listed the recovered arms to include 20 AK47 rifles, 10  G3 rifles, 70 locally made pistols, one locally made rifle, 80 locally made Dane guns, five double barrelled guns, 840 ammunition, 50 magazines, eight pump action rifles and two SMG.

He said majority of the recovered arms were from the herdsmen and cattle rustlers in the state.

Nigeria Police Guardian Nigeria
He said, “We are calling on those who have not returned their illegally acquired arms to do so before the expiration of the deadline. We will continue to fight these criminal elements with a renewed vigour.”

He also promised the public that the police would continue to recover illegally acquired arms from the public in order to make the state safe for the citizens.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son Shot Dead In The UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Police Commissioner Removed Over Escape Of Suspects Linked To Sen. Dino Melaye
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Put Dino Melaye On Interpol Watch
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Assassins Linked To Dino Melaye Escape From Police Custody
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME DSS Arrests Major Financer of Notorious Kidnap Gang In Kogi state
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son Shot Dead In The UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Police Commissioner Removed Over Escape Of Suspects Linked To Sen. Dino Melaye
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Shuts Major Routes, Declares Holiday For Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Invade Premises Of NBA Ikeja Branch
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku, A Formidable Opponent For APC - Lagos Lawmaker
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption I Instructed Stewards To Pay Dollars Into Mrs. Jonathan’s Account – Dudafa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Shuns APC Caucus Meeting To Attend Birthday Celebration- Aide
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
MODIU OLAGURO The Conviction of Adebayo Shittu By Modiu Olaguro
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad