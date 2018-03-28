Tinubu Shuns APC Caucus Meeting To Attend Birthday Celebration- Aide

Mr. Tunde Rahman, a media aide of the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former governor of Lagos state, Mr. Bola Tinubu, has said his principal was absent at the party’s caucus meeting held in Abuja on Monday evening because he attended a celebration of his birthday put together by some young people

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 28, 2018

Mr. Rahman said this in reactions to eyebrows being raised over the former governor’s absence from the meeting held at Aso Rock presidential villa, which was attended, by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo among others.

While speaking on a radio program on Tuesday, Rahman said his principal had other important events to attend to and his absence at the meeting should not be misconstrued.

“Yesterday, a group of younger ones put together a program for him where they were talking about their impression of him as a leader, as a motivator.

 “The assignment given to Asiwaju by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the reconciliation and confidence building effort within the party is ongoing and he has gone so far in that assignment.”

“Don’t forget that the caucus meeting he did not attend is an advisory body. The caucus is an advisory body,” he explained.

“So that he did not attend the caucus meeting should not be a thing that we will make a lot of noise about.” Bola Tinubu

