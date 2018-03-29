Another 166 Nigerians Repatriated From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it has received another 166 Nigerian voluntary returnees from Libya. Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, received the returnees who arrived in the country aboard a Nouvel Air aircraft at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company wing of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday evening. The 166 returnees were made up of 56 female adults, 101 male adults, four female infants and three female children, and two male children.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 29, 2018

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it has received another 166 Nigerian voluntary returnees from Libya.

Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, received the returnees who arrived in the country aboard a Nouvel Air aircraft at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company wing of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday evening.

The 166 returnees were made up of 56 female adults, 101 male adults, four female infants and three female children, and two male children.

Libya returnees SaharaReporters Media

Their safe return the country was aided by the International Organisation for Migration (I.O.M).

While addressing the returnees, Alhaji Suleiman, described their journey to and from Libya as unlucky.

He, therefore, advised them to see their adventure at the North African country only as a phase of life that should not be allowed to diminish their bright future.

He then advised them to learn from their experience to make their lives better.

He also urged them to become anti-trafficking and illegal migration emissaries in Nigeria.

He said, “You have seen it all and you are in the best position to sensitise and create awareness against the evils of human trafficking as you have seen the dangers in chasing greener pastures in a foreign land.”

Sahara Reporters previously reported that about 149 Nigerians returned from Libya last week and were received into the country by the officials of NEMA.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

