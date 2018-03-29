APC Will Collapse Before 2019 Elections, Says PDP Chieftain

Mr. Sunny Onuesoke, a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC will collapse before the 2019 general elections.

The ex-governorship aspirant made the assertion in a statement he released in response to recent call by Mr. Lai Mohammed, the minister for Information and culture for deregistration PDP.

Mr. Onuesoke dared the ruling party to conduct a national convention to elect new executives and see if the party would survive the crisis that would result from such exercise.

Former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Sunny Onuesoke

Mr. Onuesoke said, “I am not surprised that such a call is coming from the now infamous Minister of Information, whose name is now synonymous with propaganda.

The APC as a party is currently grasping for breath, the only thing keeping them going, is the single fact that they are still the unfortunate ruling party. I assure you that before the 2019 elections, the APC as a party, will collapse. This may come as a surprise to you but the signals are already there.

"There is no denying the fact that the ruling party is divided along different interests, coupled with the recent tenure elongation of the party’s executive committee, which in itself is a contravention of its own constitution.

"As a ruling party, the APC has failed on all fronts, not only as a government but as a party.

"The division within the ranks of the ruling party is glaring to all, that is why the ruling party has failed to conduct even a non-elective convention since it was given birth to.”



Mr. Onuesoke also accused the ruling party of bringing economic sufferings on the citizens of Nigerians as it has not invested in the people, but only interested in plotting how to become the sole political party in the country.



He said, “I challenge them to conduct a national convention to elect new executives, if they will see the light of the day, I am telling you this now that the APC will crash like a pack of cards even before the 2019 general elections.

"In their almost three years as a ruling party nothing has been achieved, one begin to wonder what they intend to use to campaign in the 2019 elections, no wonder they are calling for the de-registration of the main opposition party, in order to create room for a one party state, which is now their main goal since they have been rejected by Nigerians.”