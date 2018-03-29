Buhari, A Tyrant Not Deserving Of Any Award, Says Omokri

Mr. Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘tyrant’ who is not deserving of any ‘leadership award’.

He said this in reaction to the controversies over conferment of leadership award on the Nigerian President by individuals who claimed to be members of Martin Luther Kings’ family

While announcing the award to Buhari, the presidency in a tweet wrote: “President @MBuhari today at the State House received Martin Luther King Jnr’s family. He was also conferred with the 1st Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018.

Reno Omokri and President Buhari

Mr. Isaac Newton-Farris said to be a nephew of Martin Luther King Jnr had in a speech he delivered in a dinner held after the award was conferred on Buhari urged Nigerians to re-elect the president in 2019.

But the Martin Luther King family and the King Centre had disowned the award given to Buhari, by the alleged members of their family who were celebrating the Black History Month in Nigeria.

Responding to this, Mr. Omokri said he is happy that the family denied giving such award to the Nigerian president.

Mr. Omokri, on his Twitter handle, said, “Thank God @TheKingCenter denied that they gave an award to Buhari or asked Nigerians to reelect him. I was wondering how Martin Luther King‘s family will visit Nigeria to give an award to a tyrant! Their father had a dream and they came to Nigeria to associate with a nightmare?”

He continued, “Did you use Nigeria's scarce funds to pay the 419 Martin Luther King family members that came to give you a fake award? If so, how much? Now that the @TheKingCenter has denied the award and the people who gave it to you, will you apologize for disgracing Nigeria?”

He also tweeted “I live for 2 things. Making it to God’s kingdom and democratically unseating the clueless, nepotistic, irredeemably backward tyrant at @AsoRock. I‘m seeking committed persons to join me in fulfilling the second goal. Please comment if you want to join #BackToDaura2019 movement!”

