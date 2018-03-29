Don't Accept Apology of Corrupt, Lying PDP, Tinubu Urges Nigerians

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised Nigerians not to accept the recent apology offered by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the mistakes made as Nigeria’s ruling party for 16 years.

Mr Tinubu asked Nigerians not to listen to the apology while speaking at a colloquium organized to mark his 66th birthday in Lagos themed “Investing in People” on Thursday, March 29.

The APC chieftain said the apology by the PDP is a deceit to dupe Nigerians to get a political advantage.

Bola Tinubu at a colloquium organized to mark his 66th birthday in Lagos

He noted that the PDP brought the country to its current poor economic situation as a result of enormous corruption during the party’s years of governance and as such, the party should not be allowed to return to power again.

He said “Nigerians should not accept PDP’s apologies, they are corrupt, they lied, they falsified, they changed figures. For 16years, they made fake promises, gave us fake figures, and they tell us, ‘Don’t talk about it’. It is like, after catching a thief and he tells you ‘Don’t look at me, go and steal your own.”

SaharaReporters reported that the PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus had at a recent event apologized to Nigerians for the ‘mistakes’ the party made while in power. See Also Corruption Peoples Democratic Party Apologizes to Nigerians

However, Mr Tinubu said the PDP had the opportunity to transform the country and set it on the path of progress with high oil price and high oil production level, but did not take the initiative.

The ruling party chieftain said the change promised by the APC would be delivered to the country by the party.

He said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is taking steps to deliver on the promises despite the opposing odds.

He said “The voyage is on, the voyage of hope, the voyage that will change Nigeria for the better.”

In his remarks, Mr Buhari declared Mr. Tinubu as a political strategist and a man who cared for the people.

He said the giant strides of recorded by Mr Tinubu in governance are a reference point in development.

The president congratulated him on his 66th birthday and wished him all the best in his endeavours.