Enugu Police Recovers 148 Guns, 206 Cartridges in One Month

The Enugu Police Command has announced the recovery of 148 guns and 206 cartridges from criminals in the state within one month.

Mr. Mohammed Danmallam, the state’s Commissioner of Police, said this while parading the recovered arms and cartridges at the Police Headquarters, Enugu on Thursday.

He said most of the weapons were recovered through “stop and search operations’’ of by officers of the command in various parts of the state.

Nigeria Police

He said, “Only one gentleman came over to me two days ago to surrender his arm. As you might recall, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, recently directed all the state commands to commence recovery of prohibited firearms. I also use this opportunity to advise those still holding back their illegal arms and ammunition, to surrender it to the command.”

The guns recovered, according to the police, include 10 AK-47; 30 pump action guns; 33 locally made pistols single barrel, 36 locally made pistols double barrel, 3 revolvers locally made cut to size short gun, 11 bar-rater pistols and 25 locally made single barrel long guns.

The commissioner said the directive from the Inspector General was to ensure total mop-up of all illegal arms and cartridges to curb incidents of terrorism, insurgency, herders/farmers clashes, militancy, oil bunkering and violent activities in the country.

He then appealed to members of the public to return any illegal weapons stating that anyone caught with illegal firearms and do not come forward for his arms to be re-verified and revalidated would be prosecuted according to the relevant laws.