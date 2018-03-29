IPOB: Court Orders Sureties To produce Nnamdi Kanu or Go to Jail

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has asked Sen. Enyinaya Abaribe, Immanuel El-Shalom and Tochukwu Uchendu to ensure that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is in court at the next hearing of the suit against him.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 29, 2018

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has asked Sen. Enyinaya Abaribe, Immanuel El-Shalom and Tochukwu Uchendu to ensure that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is in court at the next hearing of the suit against him.

The judge therefore adjourned the hearing  till June to enable the Sen. Enyinaya Abaribe, a lawmaker representing Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State, Immanuel El-Shalom, a Jewish Chief High Priest, and Tochukwu Uchendu, a Chartered Accountant, to provide Mr. Kanu in court as they all stood surety for him when he was granted bail.

Justice Binta Nyako added that failure of the sureties to get Mr. Kanu to court might lead to their imprisonment.

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

The judge also ordered the prosecution to serve the sureties with an earlier order of the court asking them to appear in court and explain the whereabouts of Kanu or show cause why they should not forfeit their N100 million bail bond.

Justice Nyako had granted bail to Mr. Kanu, who is facing a four-count amended charge with four others, after he spent over one year in detention on April 25, 2017.

However, Mr.Kanu had not attended the trial and Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, his lawyer, insisted that the whereabouts of the IPOB leader remained unknown after the military attacked his residence in his hometown in Abia in 2017.

A recent report indicated that the IPOB leader is hiding in Ghana.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Legal 500m Fraud: Court Adjourns Arraignment Of Badagry Prince
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Lawyer Drags Akwa Ibom Governor, Attorney General To Court To Compel Release Of White Paper On Church Building Collapse
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Anti-Begging Law: Kano Hisbah Arrests 105 Beggars
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal OML 120 and 121: Court Rejects Allied Energy, Camac’s Application To Recover Seized Multi-billion OYO Crude Oilfields
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Judges Arrest: Court Strikes Out Against Buhari, AGF, SSS
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
ACTIVISM MASSOB Gives FG One-Week Ultimatum To Release Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son Shot Dead In The UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Police Commissioner Removed Over Escape Of Suspects Linked To Sen. Dino Melaye
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Shuts Major Routes, Declares Holiday For Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Trump Gives Liberians One Year To Leave The US
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Shuns APC Caucus Meeting To Attend Birthday Celebration- Aide
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News Buhari Shocks Oyegun, Others, Withdraws Support For Tenure Extension Of All Progressives Congress Excos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Instructed Stewards To Pay Dollars Into Mrs. Jonathan’s Account – Dudafa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku, A Formidable Opponent For APC - Lagos Lawmaker
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News Desperate Dino Melaye Flees Nigeria, Warns Saraki To Fight For Him Or Risk Being Exposed
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Opinion Bill Gates As “A Wailing Wailer” By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Invade Premises Of NBA Ikeja Branch
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad