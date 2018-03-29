IPOB: Court Orders Sureties To produce Nnamdi Kanu or Go to Jail

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has asked Sen. Enyinaya Abaribe, Immanuel El-Shalom and Tochukwu Uchendu to ensure that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is in court at the next hearing of the suit against him.

The judge therefore adjourned the hearing till June to enable the Sen. Enyinaya Abaribe, a lawmaker representing Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State, Immanuel El-Shalom, a Jewish Chief High Priest, and Tochukwu Uchendu, a Chartered Accountant, to provide Mr. Kanu in court as they all stood surety for him when he was granted bail.

Justice Binta Nyako added that failure of the sureties to get Mr. Kanu to court might lead to their imprisonment.

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

The judge also ordered the prosecution to serve the sureties with an earlier order of the court asking them to appear in court and explain the whereabouts of Kanu or show cause why they should not forfeit their N100 million bail bond.

Justice Nyako had granted bail to Mr. Kanu, who is facing a four-count amended charge with four others, after he spent over one year in detention on April 25, 2017.

However, Mr.Kanu had not attended the trial and Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, his lawyer, insisted that the whereabouts of the IPOB leader remained unknown after the military attacked his residence in his hometown in Abia in 2017.

A recent report indicated that the IPOB leader is hiding in Ghana.