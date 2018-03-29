Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari’s Visit To Ikeja Bus Terminal

Some government officials who claimed to be working under the directives of the presidency on Thursday morning barred journalists from gaining access into the Ikeja Bus Terminal scheduled to be commissioned later in the day by President Muhammadu Buhari.   The officials seem to be working with a list tagged ‘President Buhari’s visit list’ which they use to screen off journalists.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 29, 2018

Meanwhile, the official tags earlier given to journalists after accreditation, were not recognized by the security operatives and thus, the holders were prevented from gaining access to the venue of the event.     

Journalists who were disallowed from gaining access to the venue of the commissioning claimed the tags were distributed to them on Wednesday by their various editors. Journalists Nigerian Times

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

