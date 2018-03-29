Nigerian Senators Entitled To Only N1.1m Monthly Pay, Says RMAFC

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 29, 2018

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC), the body charged with responsibility of fixing renumeration package for political, public and judicial officer in Nigeria says monthly payment of N13.5m as running cost to senators is illegal.

A senator, Comrade Shehu Sani recently revealed that each lawmaker in the upper chamber of the National Assembly receive N13.5 million monthly as running cost. 

SaharaReporters can also report that each of the lawmaker in the House of Representatives also receive N11.5 million monthly as running cost.

Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, RMAFC spokesman, in a statement on March 28 said that the approved monthly payment of a senator was N1.06m, and anything outside that amount is against the tenets of the Nigerian law.

RMAFC therefore disowned the jumbo payment to the lawmakers, saying the National Assembly Service Commission should be held accountable.

Mr. Mohammed explained, “The law on salaries and allowances of public office holders is very clear and as such it is only the management of the National Assembly Service Commission that can explain the N13.5m running cost allegedly being enjoyed by each senator. 

While giving a breakdown of emolument a senator is entitled to as fixed by the Commission, the RMFAC spokesperson said, "A closer look at the monthly entitlement of senators reveals that each senator collects salary and allowances in the sum of N1,063,860:00 consisting of the following: basic, N168,866:70; motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance allowance, N126,650:00; personal assistant N42,216:66; domestic staff, 126,650:00; entertainment, N50,660:00; utilities, N50,660:00; newspapers/periodicals, N25, 330:00; wardrobe-N42,216,66:00; house maintenance, N8,443.33:00; and constituency, N422,166:66.

He continued “It is instructive to note that some allowances are regular while others are non-regular. Regular allowances are paid regularly with basic salary while non-regular allowances are paid as at when due.  Furniture allowance (N6,079,200:00) and  severance gratuity (N6,079,200:00), for instance, are paid once in every tenure while motor vehicle loan (N8,105,600:00) is optional which the beneficiary has to offset before leaving office.

He said that it is only the national assembly that can explain the jumbo pay as it is not part of the RMAFC’s mandate. 

Mr. Mohammed advised the public to seek accurate knowledge on the issue by consulting appropriate agencies rather than relying on hearsays.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

