Travelers Stranded As Lagos Prepares To Receive President Buhari

Passengers going to catch flights at Ikeja, Lagos, Muritala Mohammed International Airport were forced to walk several kilometers  early Thursday morning as a result of security measures put in place by the state's government in preparation for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 29, 2018

President Buhari is scheduled to inaugurate the Ikeja Bus Terminal, a facility located near the Airport, as part of activities scheduled for his visit to the nation's commercial capital which begins on Thursday morning.

To this effect, all routes leading to Ikeja have been blocked, leaving passengers going  to the Muritala Mohammed Airport to catch early morning flight stranded.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Some of the passengers were seen walking and pushing their luggage to the Airport in a desperate bid to avoid missing their flights.

It was gathered that all roads leading to the Airport have been blocked as early as 5 am with security operatives taking positions at specific points to ensure that commuters comply with the restrictive order given by the Lagos state government.

A passenger who expressed his discomfort with the arrangements said that it was too early to block the roads as  the blockage might make him miss his flight.

He, however, pleaded with the Lagos state government to create alternative routes to enable passengers have access to the Airport.

Another traveler who had already brought down her luggage from the car which she was in and was already walking towards the Airport when she was confronted by our reporter pleaded with the state government to always give early notice of its activites. 

This, she said, will help Lagosians adequately plan their schedule, saying that if she had known earlier that President Buhari will be in Lagos today, she would have travelled earlier.

A security operative explained to Sahara Reporters that the road blockages were done for security reasons and to ensure that the President gets easy and smooth access to places he is scheduled to visit in Lagos.

When asked about the discomfort the action has caused to travelers,  the Police officer said information have earlier been released by the state government on the road blockage.

He advised commuters to obey the order given by the state government to avoid being caught up in the road blockage. 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

