2019 Polls: Pastor Tunde Bakare To Meet Nigerians In Us

Pastor Tunde Bakare, a former running mate to President Buhari and founder of the Lagos-based Latter Rain Assembly, will between 20 and 22 April, address Nigerians at a series of town hall meetings in the United States of America.

The meetings, being organized by the New Nigeria Project, an initiative Pastor Bakare headlines, will hold at 8411 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The town hall meetings are themed "Discovering Purpose Fulfilling Destiny".

The organizers, in the poster announcing the event, called on Nigerians to come and hear directly from the preacher and "take part in a movement for a New Nigeria".