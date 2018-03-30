AfDB President, Adesina, Loses Father

The President of African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has announced the death of his father.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 30, 2018

The President of African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has announced the death of his father.

Adesina, who is also a former minister of agriculture in Nigeria announced the death of his father, Roland, in a tweet early Friday morning.

The AfDB President who said his father died early Thursday morning paid glowing tribute to the deceased, who he described as his “best friend.”    

He wrote “My darling father and best friend, Roland F. Adesina, passed away yesterday morning. I wouldn't have been who I am today without your love and sacrifice. Thanks for sending me to school and being a role model. Rest in peace my very dear senior Ombros!

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina announces the death of his father.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Military Army Chief Buratai Tackles Danjuma At Burial Of 11 Soldiers Killed In Kaduna
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics APC Chieftain Advises Oyegun To Resign, Retire From Politics
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Who Sponsored Controversial NGO Bill Dies At 58
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Don't Accept Apology of Corrupt, Lying PDP, Tinubu Urges Nigerians
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Echoes Our Position On Failure Of Buhari's Administration, Says PDP
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Govt Explains Controversies Over Award By Martin Luther King's Family Members To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Army Chief Buratai Tackles Danjuma At Burial Of 11 Soldiers Killed In Kaduna
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity “Hell Does Not Exist” Pope Francis Says In Italian Interview
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Corruption: The Dirty Butt Of Ike Ekweremadu Was Finally Exposed By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics President Of Botswana Steps Down
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lawmaker’s Son Shot Dead In The UK
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics APC Chieftain Advises Oyegun To Resign, Retire From Politics
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Who Sponsored Controversial NGO Bill Dies At 58
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Don't Accept Apology of Corrupt, Lying PDP, Tinubu Urges Nigerians
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Bill Gates As “A Wailing Wailer” By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Echoes Our Position On Failure Of Buhari's Administration, Says PDP
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Sowore: Hello Tomorrow! By SOC Okenwa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Govt Explains Controversies Over Award By Martin Luther King's Family Members To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad