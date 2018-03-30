AfDB President, Adesina, Loses Father

The President of African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has announced the death of his father.

Adesina, who is also a former minister of agriculture in Nigeria announced the death of his father, Roland, in a tweet early Friday morning.

My darling father and best friend, Roland F. Adesina, passed away yesterday morning. I wouldn't have been who I am today without your love and sacrifice. Thanks for sending me to school and being a role model. Rest in peace my very dear senior Ombros! ðð¾ pic.twitter.com/ziqoenhFZW — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) March 29, 2018

The AfDB President who said his father died early Thursday morning paid glowing tribute to the deceased, who he described as his “best friend.”

