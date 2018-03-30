Believe in Nigeria; Don’t Give Up, Ex-President Jonathan Tells Nigerians

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians not give up on the country despite its current challenges. In his Easter message posted on his Facebook page on Friday, Jonathan said the future of Nigeria is bright and that Nigeria will overcome its present challenges no matter what evil forces may do.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 30, 2018

The Easter message said, “Easter is a time when we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who died for the sin of the world. In this season where we mark renaissance, I believe and expect Nigeria to rise and overcome her national challenges because our shared experiences are bringing us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, we as Nigerians, united in doing good, can and will prevail. I urge all Nigerians, even if we feel that we are not in a position to do much to help Nigeria to overcome, let us at least believe that she will overcome. That is a lot. That is a lot. Happy Easter.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan

