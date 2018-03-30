Dino Melaye: Police Re-Arrest 5 Out Of 6 Escapee Suspects

Nigeria Police has re-arrested five out of the six suspected criminals who escaped from Police custody in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday.



The suspects were linked to the Senator representing Kogi West, Mr. Dino Melaye.

Two of the alleged criminals, Kabiru Saidu, a.k.a Osama (31) and Nuhu Salisu (25 ) aka small, were arrested on January 19 at Ogojueje in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State and they confessed to being hired by Mr. Melaye to cause mayhem in the state.

FLASH UPDATE: Four criminal gang members linked with Senator Dino Melaye @dino_melaye rearrested and are now in @PoliceNG custody — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 30, 2018

Osama, who, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, confessed that he had been working as a political thug for Alhaji Mohammed Audu who laterintroduced him to Senator Dino Melaye is the only suspect still on the run.

Osama told the Police that he met Melaye at Airport road, Abuja inside the Senator Melaye’s car in the month of December 2017. Dino Melaye See Also Corruption Police Put Dino Melaye On Interpol Watch



“The suspect further confessed that Sen. Dino Melaye told him that they should start working for him as his political thugs and they should recruit and train other thugs to work for him in preparation for the 2019 general elections to enable him ( Sen. Dino Melaye ) challenge his political opponents and disorganize Kogi State.



However, following the escape of the suspects from custody, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, ordered the removal of the State commissioner of police, Ali Janga.



Sources from the Police, however confirmed to this website that five out of the six suspects have been re-arrested.



Earlier this morning, SaharaReporters tweeted that two of the escapees were re-arrested, but three more have been re-arrested as at the time of filing in this story.

FLASH: @policeng has arrested 5th of the jail-breaking high profile criminals allegedly armed by Senator @dino_melaye to carry out attacks on his political opponents in Kogi pic.twitter.com/H6SvWhOxkm — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 30, 2018

Police sources informed SaharaReporters that a statement would be released only when all the suspects have been re-arrested.Mr. Melaye had earlier gave a 48 hours ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police to producer the escaped prisoners or risk being sued.The Kogi West Senator has been enmeshed in different controversies in recent times.

He was arraigned in an Abuja court on a two count charge for giving false information to the police with the intent to mislead.



Also, in 2008, a United States report linked Mr. Melaye to the death of One Mr. Victor Obafaiye,who was a principal witness in a petition of election malpractice filed against his election then as a member of House of Representatives. See Also CRIME BREAKING: Police Declare Dino Melaye Wanted