Eko Electricity Coy Promises Uninterrupted Power Supply During Easter

The General Manager of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, has promised consumers within the operational territory of the firm uninterrupted power supply throughout the Easter holiday. Mr. Godwin said in a statement in Lagos on Friday that the company was aware of high expectations of customers regarding constant power supply during the Easter break.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Mar 30, 2018

Pointing out that the company has put in place necessary measures to ensure that consumers enjoy interrupted supply during the period and beyond, the General Manager said that EKEDC would ensure equitable distribution of power supply from the national grid to all customers within its reach.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC

“EKEDC has put in place measures to ensure that the customers’ hopes are not dashed

“We want to appeal to consumers under the network that should there be any spark from the pole or fault from EKEDC transformer, our technical crew is on standby in all our business units.

In reassuring consumers on the constant supply, Mr. Idemudia said that the technical crew of the power distribution company will work throughout the Easter holiday so as to rectify electrical faults so as to see that customers enjoy their Easter break.

 e also asked customers to contact care lines of the company which will be working 24 hours daily if they experience any kind of electrical fault in their area.

However, Mr. Tony who warned against vandalism and tampering with equipment in the zone as it could cause death or serious injury as well as power outage.

He added that it is illegal is illegal and dangerous for anyone to trade, live or work near electricity installations or even tamper with them.

The EKEDC spokesperson also urged consumers to ensure that their homes and business premises were properly wired and earthed only by approved technicians to ensure the safety of lives and property to stay safe during the break.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

