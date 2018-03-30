Gunmen In Military, Police Uniforms Kill Six In Kaduna

Six persons were killed while four others were critically injured in two separate attacks by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen dressed in army camouflage and mobile police uniforms on Baking Kofi, Kaninkon Chiefdom in the Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday, March, 29.

ASP. Aliyu Mukhtar, Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed that the attacks led to a loss of six lives - four males, and two females, while four persons were severely injured.

He said, “There was an attack at a mining site in the Bakin Kogi area in the early hours of today where six persons were killed by some gunmen; four males and two females. A combined team of the police and the military are currently on a manhunt for the perpetrators.”

He promised that the police force will not leave any stone unturned until the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to book.

A member of the local security committee said the two separate attacks occurred between 10 am and 11 am by suspected Fulani herdsmen, who were wearing army and mobile police uniforms.

He said, “The first attack occurred at about 10 am when some members of our community went to the bush to cut wood for roofing their houses. All of a sudden, the herdsmen opened fire on them and three people were killed while others managed to escape.

“The second attack happened at about 11 am at a local mining site. Three people were also killed there, while four others were injured. We reported the case to the soldiers maintaining security in our community and we went to the bush with them, but the bandits had fled.”